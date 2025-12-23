Jake Paul Threatens Lawsuits After Joshua Loss Sparks Fix Claims

And that tells you the nerves are still raw.

Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian told Ariel Helwani:

“Our lawyers are actively going after a number of people, one who claims to be a lawyer himself online,” Bidarian said. “It was a post that had around 200k likes. Basically, the post claimed there was an agreement for AJ not to knock out Jake, but AJ disregarded it and decided to forego his payday to knock out Jake Paul. It’s pretty, pretty astonishing what people will say.”

Boxers don’t start lawyering up because of noise. They do it because narratives hurt leverage. Once “fixed” sticks, opponents hesitate, networks hedge, and every performance gets put under a microscope instead of judged on punches.

A broken jaw doesn’t come from cooperation. It comes from getting squared up when the exits disappear. Joshua didn’t look like a man easing off. He looked like a heavyweight doing heavyweight things once the range collapsed.

If Paul keeps fighting while also fighting public perception, the ring becomes secondary. Every loss turns suspicious. Every win gets dismissed. That’s a dead end in this sport.

Boxing will tolerate celebrities. It will tolerate hype. What it won’t tolerate is the idea that the ropes are theatre.

Once fans stop arguing about punches and start arguing about paperwork, the damage lasts longer than any stoppage.