Since that bout, Davis has not been scheduled to return to the ring. No date or opponent has been confirmed by his team or promoters. An exhibition proposal involving Jake Paul was explored in the fall and later dropped. That event was never formally announced.

With that option no longer in place, Davis remains without a fight agreement as the year continues. He has not appeared on any upcoming cards, and no purse bid or sanctioning order has been made public regarding his title.

Davis has been linked in reports to possible fights against Devin Haney or Shakur Stevenson. No bout has been confirmed, and no negotiations have been finalised. No contracts have been signed. Davis has not fought since March, while other fighters in the lightweight division have moved ahead with title bouts, eliminators, or mandatory defenses.

Davis has also spoken publicly about dissatisfaction with boxing and has mentioned retirement on several occasions. Comments made in late 2024 and early 2025 suggested 2025 could be his final year in the sport. Those remarks were made without a specific retirement date.

More recent reporting has suggested a retirement announcement before the end of the year is possible. At other times, Davis has stated that he wants to fight more often. No formal statement regarding retirement has been issued.

Davis has not fought since the March bout with Roach. No announcement regarding his next fight has been made since that event.