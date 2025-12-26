Inoue, Nakatani, and Teraji Make Weight in Riyadh

Nakatani Needs to Make It Ugly

Junto Nakatani hit 121.6. Hernandez 120.8. Junto’s shape looks sharp, but the rhythm’s been clean in all the wrong ways. He’s been punching for optics — nice form, safe tempo. Hernandez doesn’t care. He’ll square up, crowd the stance, swing through clinches. He fights like a guy allergic to distance.

If Junto tries to fence from range, he’ll get walked down and mauled on the inside. He needs to bang short, clinch, pivot off, re‑assert command — set the lead foot before Hernandez does. Too neat, and he gets drowned. Too wild, and he risks getting clipped while resetting. Somewhere between chaos and craft sits survival.

Teraji on the Edge of Efficiency

114.5 Teraji. 113.9 Garcia. That’s fine on paper. Not fine in rhythm. Teraji used to double the jab, roll under, bully guys backward. The new version stands off-center, waits to counter, trims the output. When you start “budgeting” punches, you start losing minutes. Garcia throws in bursts, no pause — just hands, sweat, and stubborn.

Teraji’s accuracy means nothing if Garcia keeps nicking rounds with hustle. The champ’s ring IQ still sharp, but that alone doesn’t win under Saudi lights where volume looks better on camera. He’s walking the line between veteran patience and getting outworked.

All three look carved, balanced, professional. But once the bell rings, mirrors lie. You find truth when the mouthpiece rattles and the legs don’t listen.

Ring V PPV Start Times

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Start time: 6 PM ET / 11 PM UK

Ring V will be Live on DAZN

Venue: Mohammed Abdu Arena, Boulevard City, Riyadh

How much is Inoue vs Picasso PPV?

Price: £19.99 in the UK / $69.99 in the U.S. and Canada

Bonus: Seven‑day free trial of the full DAZN platform, including all live regional events

Fans can also watch through DAZN’s new Ultimate tier, a higher-priced subscription that bundles most pay-per-view events for roughly $44.99.

Broadcast start: 12 PM in Riyadh / 9 AM GMT / 4 AM ET / 2 AM PT / 6 PM Tokyo

Main event ringwalks (approx): 4 PM KSA / 1 PM GMT / 9 AM ET