Shakur said afterward that he was stripped for failing to pay the WBC $100,000 in sanctioning fees. He didn’t understand why he would need to pay when he was fighting for another belt outside of the 135-lb division.

The sanctioning body later approved a fight between William Zepeda and Lamont Roach Jr. on March 4 to determine the new 135-pound champion.

Shakur has rarely shied away from responding publicly when criticism builds, and his posts frequently appear when debate around his career or fighting style grows louder online. The latest message followed several days of discussion across boxing platforms about where he stands after the change to his championship status.

Fan replies to the post were mixed. Some supporters backed Stevenson’s confidence and unbeaten record, while others responded with memes and GIFs referencing the defensive approach that has drawn criticism from sections of the fan base in recent fights.

Stevenson’s technical style has long produced wins at the highest level, but the contrast between his results and the entertainment expectations of some viewers continues to fuel debate each time he fights or posts online.

Stevenson has not revealed his next opponent since moving to the 140-pound division. His post suggests he remains unfazed by the criticism that often follows him online, even as debate around his style and career direction continues.