Lester Martinez says pressure helps him perform better

For Martinez, the moment carries more meaning than just the belt itself.

“To be among the great Central American champions motivates me,” Martinez said to La Hora del Boxeo this week. “Just imagining that one day they say there’s also a champion from Guatemala, that motivates me a lot.”

The opportunity has also brought pressure, but Martinez (19-0-1, 16 KOs) believes it helps him prepare better.

“The pressure makes me feel a little more pressure, but I work better that way,” Martinez said. “That’s how I work best.”

Martinez has already drawn international attention following his 12-round draw with Christian Mbilli in September 2025, a fight that introduced him to a wider audience after a competitive battle many observers viewed as one of the year’s best.

That performance also boosted Martinez’s standing in the super middleweight division and helped position him for the interim title opportunity he now faces. A win this weekend could further raise his profile and bring him closer to the sport’s biggest fights.

Now he hopes another strong performance can move him closer to the goal he has chased since leaving Guatemala to pursue his boxing career abroad.

For Martinez, the chance to carry his country’s flag into a title fight is a responsibility he takes seriously.

“I want people to remember that I’m from Guatemala,” he said. “That’s the most important thing.”