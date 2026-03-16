The post image shows Haney walking confidently across a bridge made of championship belts toward a brightly lit boxing arena.

On the opposite side, Garcia is shown clinging to a collapsing path made of pills labeled “steroid,” imagery referencing the fallout from their April 2024 fight, which was later ruled a no contest after Garcia tested positive for ostarine.

Ryan defeated Haney by majority decision in that bout, but the result was later overturned to a no contest after Garcia tested positive for the banned substance ostarine. The failed test has remained a point of tension between the two fighters and their camps.

Haney did not add a lengthy comment when sharing the image, but the visual message reflected a long-running argument from his side that Garcia’s victory cannot be treated as legitimate.

The timing of the repost also comes as both fighters have recently discussed the possibility of facing each other again.

Devin has said he would like to fight WBA welterweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero first before revisiting a second bout with Ryan.

Haney has said he wants to fight WBA welterweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero before revisiting a second bout with Garcia. Garcia has also mentioned a rematch in recent interviews, keeping the rivalry in the conversation more than a year after their first fight was ruled a no contest.

The image circulating on X illustrates how the debate around that result continues to play out among fans and fighters as rematch talk gains traction again.