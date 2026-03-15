Sheeraz was originally meant to compete this past February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but those plans were scrapped before the bout materialized. The 26 year old has not fought since his fifth round stoppage of Edgar Berlanga in July 2025 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens. That performance served as a clear indicator that Sheeraz’s size and power translate perfectly to the super middleweight division.

Since that win, his team has been working to secure his next move while waiting for the sanctioning body rankings to shift. This WBO order effectively jumpstarts the process and should lead to a decision on an opponent, date, and location shortly. While Warren did not name a specific foe, he indicated that the details will solidify once the official instructions are finalized.

The Berlanga fight kept Sheeraz in the spotlight at 168, but it still left questions. Stopping Berlanga was a strong result, though it didn’t fully answer where Sheeraz stands among the top contenders in the division. Berlanga’s main credential was being competitive in a loss to Canelo Alvarez, so the victory did not settle the debate about how Sheeraz matches up with the elite at super middleweight.

His recent run has still kept him in the discussion. Sheeraz knocked out Tyler Denny in two rounds, fought to a controversial draw with WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames in early 2025, and then produced the biggest win of his career with the stoppage of Berlanga. With the WBO now pushing the process forward, his return should move quickly once the remaining details are finalized.