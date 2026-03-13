Stevenson earned a 12-round unanimous decision over Lopez on January 31, 2026, marking his first major result at light welterweight. The performance strengthened his belief that he belongs at the head of the division.

“135 and 140 are my weight classes. I run that s***. Both weights are mine,” Stevenson said during an appearance on Nightcap. “Until somebody dethrones me, they will be my weight classes.”

The result gave Stevenson a strong entry into the 140-pound picture. Lopez had been viewed as one of the division’s leading names, though recent performances had already raised questions about where he stood among the best fighters at the weight.

Stevenson’s status at lightweight remains less settled. He no longer holds the WBC belt after moving up to 140 pounds without paying the sanctioning fee required to keep the title. His most notable victories at 135 came against William Zepeda and Edwin De Los Santos, both credible contenders but not results that fully settle the question of who runs the division.

Lightweight remains one of boxing’s deepest weight classes. Floyd Schofield, Abdullah Mason, Andy Cruz, Gervonta Davis and Raymond Muratalla are all still working their way toward the top positions.

The situation at light welterweight is no easier to sort out. Fighters such as Ernesto Mercado, Gary Antuanne Russell, Oscar Duarte and Richardson Hitchins continue to circle the title picture.

The claim that he runs two divisions will only gain strength once he starts lining up those names. In boxing, statements mean little until the bell rings.

Stevenson has made his position clear. Now the division waits to see who steps in to challenge it.