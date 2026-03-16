Speaking to talkSPORT, Davies said: “The Fury-Joshua fight is signed. Okay, it is signed in the background. I’ve got that on good authority,” Davies said.

Davies added that the fight is being discussed with major financial backers and could be staged as a global event on Netflix.

“It’s with the big money people. It’ll be on Netflix. It’s agreed. They are moving towards it, but they both want the fight,” Davies said. “It’s on the cards and it’s going to happen.”

The timeline remains fluid. Early discussions point toward a date late this year, though the fight could slide into early 2027 depending on Anthony Joshua’s schedule and recovery.

The former two-time heavyweight champion is expected to return to the ring first in July as he rebuilds toward a major fight. That outing would serve as preparation before stepping into a showdown with Fury.

Joshua’s last fight came in the same month as the accident when he scored a knockout victory over Jake Paul.

Fury, meanwhile, is already scheduled to fight again. The former champion faces Russian puncher Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, a bout that will also stream globally on Netflix.

One hurdle still sits on the table. Joshua currently has broadcast ties with DAZN, meaning any Netflix event would require further negotiation before the fight becomes official.

Even with those complications, the appetite for the fight remains enormous.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua remain two of the biggest attractions in British boxing, yet their rivalry has never been settled in the ring. If both men take care of their next fights, the heavyweight showdown fans have been waiting years to see could finally move from talk to signed contracts.