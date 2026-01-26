Arum Still Favors Shakur Until Proven Otherwise

Bob Arum believes it remains difficult to pick against Shakur Stevenson until an opponent proves they can consistently outthink him in the ring.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s card featuring Teofimo Lopez vs Stevenson and Xander Zayas vs Abass Baraou, the Top Rank founder acknowledged the challenge Lopez faces in solving Stevenson’s style. Lopez will defend his Ring and WBO junior welterweight titles against Stevenson in the 12 round main event at Madison Square Garden.
“That’s a terrific fight,” Arum told The Ring. “That can go either way. I think until somebody shows they’re gonna outsmart Shakur in the ring, it’s hard to pick against him.”
Arum promoted Stevenson through most of his early professional career and continues to serve as Lopez’s promoter. While he expressed confidence that Lopez is capable of rising to the occasion, he stressed that the version of Lopez required to win is not always guaranteed to appear.
“Teofimo has to be able to outsmart him and outbox him and not just rely on his physical strength,” Arum said. “On his best night, he can do that. It’s not always his best night.”
Lopez has produced his strongest performances against his most accomplished opponents, including Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor, both of whom he defeated by unanimous decision in title fights. Arum said that history informs his expectation that Lopez will arrive prepared and focused.
“I think you’re gonna see the best Teofimo available, well trained, at the top of his game,” Arum said. “Whether that’s enough to beat Shakur, we’ll have to see.”
Stevenson enters the fight as the betting favorite and is coming off a decision win over William Zepeda, a bout in which he acknowledged taking more risks than usual. Arum expects a more controlled approach this time, pointing toward a tactical fight rather than sustained exchanges.
Last Updated on 01/26/2026