“I’m just looking at Keith as another fight,” Fundora said. “I’ve fought a reigning champion and former champions. So I just have to see it as another fight. I have to go make the ring mine and make this fight mine as well.”

It’s understandable why Fundora isn’t too worried about Thurman, as he’s not young, and he hasn’t fought an A-level fighter in years. His two fights since losing to 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao in 2019 were against Mario Barrios and Brock Jarvis.

Thurman’s reputation was built years ago at welterweight during victories over Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, but he arrives at this fight after long stretches of inactivity. Since his unification win over Garcia in 2017, Thurman has fought only four times.

His most recent appearance came last March when he defeated tune-up opponent Brock Jarvis by stoppage. The win ended quickly, but the performance raised questions. Thurman looked slower than in his prime and was hurt in the opening round by Jarvis before eventually turning the fight around.

Fundora indicated that he expects Thurman to come prepared, but made it clear he is treating the fight like any other title defense.

“I have to expect the best Keith Thurman to come out,” Fundora said. “That’s what we’re training for. Whether he brings it or not, that’s not up to me. But I’ll be ready.”

For Fundora, the fight represents another opportunity to strengthen his position in the junior middleweight division. For Thurman, it is a chance to show that the fighter who once held unified titles at welterweight can still compete for championships years later.