Ryan Garcia wants Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz for June or July

Ryan Garcia took to social media on Friday to let his millions of followers know that he wants to face Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next if he wins his fight this Saturday against Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 KOs).

Cruz vs. Gamboa will be taking place on the undercard Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas card on Showtime PPV at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It’s a smart idea for Ryan to be name-dropping Pitbull Cruz before his fight against Gamboa because it’s an inexpensive way to get some cheap publicity without having to actually do anything.

Ryan (22-0, 18 KOs) says he wants to give the fans what they want to see and feels that ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs) is an excellent choice.

With that said, the 23-year-old Ryan will need to run it by his promoters at Golden Boy Promotions if he’s serious about wanting to fight #4 WBC, #4 WBO Cruz.

Earlier this year, Ryan said he was interested in fighting the tough Pitbull Cruz, but Oscar De La Hoya said they’d priced themselves out. Cruz’s promoters said there never were any negotiations, and they got the impression that there was no interest in making that risky fight.

With the way Ryan bailed on the fight last time, it’s doubtful that Pitbull Cruz will invest any time in trying to set up a fight with King Ry.

Ryan recently made his return to the ring after a 15-month layoff, defeating Emmanuel Tagoe by a lackluster 12-round unanimous decision on April 9th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The scores were 119-108, 118-109, and 119-108.

Issac cruz let’s get it on l!! Everyone else has a fight🔥🥊 If you win tmmr against Gamboa I say we get that one on next!! EARLY JULY?? Or even End of June LETS HAVE IT!! ⚔️🔥 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 15, 2022

“I’m almost can’t help myself, haha I’m so wired up to fight a lot this year and Everyone wants to see this, Not really a call out but just trying to give the fans what they want I plan on fighting three times this year,” said Ryan.

“A lot of people want to see it so why not I plan on fighting three times this year!

“Not so much a call out, I mean no disrespect it’s what a lot of fans want to happen I’m just listening to them.

“But I want to get back in the ring quick so I can fight three times this year. No cap! Just trying to give what the fans want, makes sense since all the other big fights are scheduled to fight,” said Ryan.