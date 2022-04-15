David Benavidez previews Spence vs. Ugas

David Benavidez likes the condition that Errol Spence Jr. is in for his fight this Saturday night against Yordenis Ugas at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas.

Benavidez says he’s leaning towards IBF/WBC 147-lb champion Spence defeating WBA champion Ugas for their main event bout on Showtime PPV.

However, he feels that if Ugas performs as he did in his fight with Shawn Porter in March 2019, he can possibly defeat Spence. Benavidez felt that Ugas should have been given the victory against Porter, and he’s not alone in that view.

Unlike in his fight with Porter in 2019, Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) wasn’t forced to lose a lot of weight for his camp to prepare for his welterweight unification match against Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs).

Spence lost 35 pounds in camp for the Porter fight, and it showed with him lacking the energy we’d seen from him in the past.

“They both look like they’re in great shape, especially Errol Spence and Ugas too,” said David Benavidez to Fighthype in reacting to today’s Errol Spence – Yordenis Ugas weigh-in.

“It’s going to be a great fight, I’m really excited for them,” said Benavidez. “I always lose 25 pounds [in camp], but I feel good. He [Errol] looks like he maintained his shape.

“He looked like he didn’t have to cut too much weight. So if he didn’t have to cut too much weight, he’ll be really strong throughout the whole [fight],” said Benavidez about Spence.

To be sure, Spence looked cut up today at the weigh-in and did have the same drained look that he showed in making weight for the Porter and Danny Garcia fights.

“Like I said, I’m really excited to see the fight. It’s two top-level fighters in a unification bout, so I’m excited to see how it plays out.

“I just think he has to lay it all out on the line like he fought Shawn Porter,” said Benavidez about Ugas. “He did great, I actually thought he won the fight.

“If he does that against Errol Spence, it’s going to be hard, but this is the way it is sometimes. You’ve got to put it on the line. It’s not going to be easy, but I think it’s going to come down to which of the two has the most heart.

“Yeah, I picked Spence to win, but it can go either way, bro. It’ll be a great fight. I don’t know, it’s going to be a good fight,” said Benavidez when asked if Spence stops Ugas. “Both guys could stop each other.”