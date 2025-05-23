Jorge Linares Says He’d Come Back For A Fight With Ryan Garcia

What might prove to be Ryan Garcia’s next move? “KingRy” looked pretty awful last time out, this when he was dropped and decisioned by big underdog Rolly Romero in what was a dull fight in Times Square, New York. Garcia was fully expected to score a KO or stoppage win over Romero, but instead the 26 year old fought with zero passion or energy.

The plan was for Garcia to fight Devin Haney in a return of their April 2024 fight (Haney also fought on the May 2 card of course, and looked pretty bad himself even though he won his fight, this a snoozer with Jose Ramirez), but that one may well be a tough sell now. Garcia needs a good comeback foe if he’s to try and get himself back in a good place.

Linares says he’s ready to return – just to beat Garcia down

And former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares says he’d be willing to come back to fight Garcia. 39 year old Linares last boxed in October of 2023, when he lost a 12-round decision to Jack Catterall. Linares, 47-9(29) announced his retirement after that defeat, but he now says he could come back. Linares, speaking with K.O. Artist Sports, said that Garcia himself could actually retire.

“Ryan Garcia could either retire or make a fight with me,” Linares said. “I can come back.”

“I can ***** kill him!” — Linares doesn’t hold back

And if Linares did come back to fight the much younger Garcia, how does the Venezuelan see the fight going?

“I can ***** kill him!” Linares said.

So, who knows if this fight has any chance of taking place. Linares was in his prime well over a decade ago, and “The Golden Boy” might have been at his best when he was fighting down at 135 pounds. But Linares is certain he would still have enough to be able to not only defeat Garcia, but to win the fight by stoppage. If such a result did befell Garcia, 24-2-0-1 no contest(20) his career really would be in bad shape.

Let’s watch and see what Garcia does do next as far as his fighting career is concerned. Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has stated that he feels an immediate rematch with Romero is “the right move” for Garcia. But does anyone really want to see that fight again?