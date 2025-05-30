Ryan Garcia had hand injury during Romero loss, surgery complete, return set for fall

Fans felt there was something wrong with Ryan Garcia when he fought big underdog Rolly Romero on May 2 in Times Square, New York. And it turns out there was something wrong: Garcia was carrying a hand injury that night. Romero dropped and decisioned Garcia and so many people wondered where Garcia would go next.

It turns out Garcia needed surgery on his hand, and he underwent a successful operation on Tuesday of this week. Now looking at returning to the ring in the fall, “KingRy” may or may not fight Romero again. But Garcia’s manager and attorney, Guadalupe Valencia, has told USA Today that Garcia, “when he’s 100 percent is unbeatable.”

Excuses or explanation? Garcia’s team says he fought hurt

Valencia said he is not looking to make any excuses but that the hand injury – this reported to have taken place some time during training camp ahead of the fight; and perhaps the fight should have been postponed – was an issue.

“Yes, his injury was a problem during the Romero fight,” Valencia said. “But that is in the past, and we don’t want to make excuses. He is feeling good and positive and will be back in the fall. When Ryan is well, he will be back and will have an elite level performance. This past fight versus Romero is a minor setback. Ryan at 100 percent is unbeatable. Honestly, right now, we just need his hand to heal. We will discuss his future plans in the coming weeks. There are several important options, including [a fight with Devin] Haney.”

Fall return, fresh hype—can Garcia reset his career?

According to Valencia, Garcia’s hand injury will take around four to six weeks to fully heal. Garcia looked bad in the Romero fight, but he is still young at age 26, and maybe Garcia can still go on to fully live up to his enormous potential. Maybe Garcia can still become a world champion, maybe even a great fighter. That talked of rematch with Haney is not anything like as hot now, this due to Garcia’s loss and Haney’s dreadfully dull win over Jose Ramirez, but it could still happen.