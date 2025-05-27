Ryan Garcia Surgery: Six Weeks Recovery

Ryan Garcia had successful right-hand surgery today in Los Angeles to repair damage, and he’ll need six weeks to recover. He plans on pursuing a rematch with Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to avenge his loss to him earlier this month on May 2nd.

Training Camp Injury Revealed

Chris Mannix reports that Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) suffered his hand injury in training camp while preparing for his fight against Romero at Times Square in New York. He needed “multiple cortisone injections” during camp.

Boxing fans on social media see the hand injury as an excuse for Garcia to try to provide a cushion from the backlash that he’s received over his loss to Rolly. Fans point out that Ryan rarely uses his right hand anyway in his fights. So, for it to be injured, it’s not a big deal, and not the reason he lost to Romero.

Garcia looked terrified to throw after being dropped in the second round by Rolly. He didn’t want to engage after being knocked down. When Ryan did attempt to land lefts, Romero made him pay by hitting him with powerful combinations. After the first rounds, Ryan threw almost no punches and appeared to be fighting with a dazed, vacant look in his eyes.

Rolly Rematch: Garcia’s Goal

Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, revealed that they want a rematch with Romero. He said a fight against Devin Haney won’t be happening. The way De La Hoya sounds, he’s not interested in Ryan ever fighting Haney again. You can’t blame him because the running Haney did in his fight on May 2nd, that would a bad style for Garcia.

A rematch between Garcia and Devin Haney had been planned for October. That fell apart with Ryan’s loss to Rolly. Although he won his fight against Jose Ramirez on the Times Square card, Garcia failed to do his part. A rematch is still possible at some point in the future, but not until after Garcia faces Romero again.

“I think the whole year took a lot out of my body physically and mentally,” Ryan said. “I’m just thankful I made it to the ring and went 12 rounds. So, thank God for the opportunity. Hats off to Rolly. He did a great job.”