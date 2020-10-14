Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell possible for afternoon on Dec.5

Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell could be scheduled for the afternoon in the U.S on December 5th on DAZN to avoid conflicting with Errol Spence Jr vs. Danny Garcia match on pay-per-view that night. Steve Kim of ESPN is reporting the news that there’s a possibility of Garcia and Campbell being moved to the afternoon on December 5th for the DAZN streamed fight.

Moving Garcia-Campbell to the afternoon will result in more UK boxing fans seeing the fight, as they won’t need to stay up until 4:00 AM to watch it. That’s a win-win for DAZN.

The lightweight clash between the highly popular social media star Garcia (20-0 17 KOs) and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) isn’t a big enough contest for it to go up against Spence-Garcia on the same night.

Additionally, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is defending his title on December 5th as well, and it’s unclear if that match will take place in the U.S or the UK. If it’s in the UK, then the fight will be shown in the States afternoon.

Garcia vs. Campbell needs its own timeslot

It wouldn’t be good for the 22-year-old Garcia and Campbell to compete with Fury’s next fight, but there’s a good chance that the 6’9″ ‘Gypsy King’ will be taking an easy tune-up match on the night rather than someone dangerous that would make it an appealing fight to watch.

The best idea is for DAZN and Golden Boy to schedule Garcia vs. Campbell in its own timeslot so that they’re not going up against well-known fighters like Spence, Danny Garcia, and Tyson Fury. Once Ryan Garcia becomes a superstar, then he’ll be capable of having his fights take place on the same night as the other stars like Fury and Spence.

Right now, it would be a disaster for Ryan to go up against them, especially with him fighting Campbell rather than a popular lightweight like Devin Haney, Vasily Lomachenko, or Teofimo Lopez.

If Fury faces a no-name opponent as it appears he will be, then there are no worries for Garcia and Campbell. American fans will opt to watch the Campbell vs. Garcia fight.

“So there is some thought being given to having the Ryan Garcia-Luke Campbell fight in the afternoon on Dec 5. Later that night, Spence-Garcia takes place on PPV. Also, now it looks like Fury will fight that day… #Boxing,” said Steve Kim on Twitter

Still no venue for Garcia vs. Campbell

Golden Boy Promotions still haven’t announced a venue for the Garcia vs. Campbell fight. They’re supposed to be looking at a place in Southern California, which is where King Ryan lives.

It might be a better option to move the Garcia vs. Campbell fight to Texas, where they could take advantage of staging the fight in front of a live crowd.

The only problem with moving the Garcia-Campbell fight to Texas is whether it would sell in that state. Campbell is from the UK, and not well known to the Texans, and Ryan is from Southern California and he still hasn’t done anything.

If there is a possibility of staging Garcia’s much-anticipated fight against the 33-year-old Campbell in front of a live audience in Texas, it would make sense for it to be moved to that state. They would be giving up a huge live gate by staging the fight without an audience in California or Nevada.

The winner of Ryan vs. Luke will hold the interim WBC lightweight title, and will face WBC 135-pound belt-holder Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) in 2021. Garcia vs. Haney would be huge, and the ramifications of that clash would send shockwaves through the lightweight division

Garcia would be on his way to superstardom if he can beat Campbell and Haney in back to back fights. That would pave the way for King Ryan to challenge the winner of the Vasily Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez fight.

Right now, Ryan has no shot at fighting the winner of that contest because he has nothing to offer them. He still hasn’t fought Campbell yet, and there are a lot of doubts among boxing fans that he’ll be able to beat the British fighter.

Will Campbell ruin Ryan’s dreams of stardom?

It won’t be surprising if Campbell is installed as the favorite against Garcia. Not only does Campbell have a lot more experience in the pro ranks than Garcia, but he also looked impressive in his recent loss to Lomachenko last year in August 2019.

Campbell was beaten in a competitive 12 round fight, which was one-sided but a hard contest for Lomachenko. In looking at the things that Campbell did in that fight, it isn’t easy to picture Ryan being able to beat him. Campbell has a lot more facets to his game than Garcia, and this fight could turn out to be a mismatch on December 5th.

The power and the hand speed of Ryan could be his savior against Campbell because he’s not going to outbox him. If the fight goes 12 rounds, Ryan will likely lose unless he drops Campbell two or three times. But with Ryan’s devastating left hook, he has a good chance of winning if he can land it on Luke.

Ryan has knocked out his last four opponents early with brutal KOs, and he seems to get better with each fight.

Garcia’s recent knockouts:

Francisco Fonseca – KO 1

Romero Duno – KO 1

Jose Lopez – TKO 2

Braulio Rodriguez – KO 5

Ryan Garcia with a net worth of $10 million

The popular Golden Boy fighter Ryan Garcia has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com. Ryan’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions believes he’s capable of making hundreds of millions in the future.

Ryan has done more on social media than he has inside the ring, but he’s already made a lot of money as a mere contender without facing anyone of note in the 135-lb division.

With the young Ryan already having earned a $10 million fortune, it’s scary to imagine the kind of money he’ll make before his career is over with. He’s someone that could become another De La Hoya or even Floyd Mayweather Jr and perhaps earn as much as $700 million before he’s done with boxing.