That contrast has shaped much of the pre-fight conversation. Ball’s success has often come from refusing to box tall. He pressures early, crowds the chest, and forces exchanges in close. It’s a style that shortens the ring and invites contact, sometimes at the expense of clean optics on the scorecards. His fight with Rey Vargas in 2024 remains the clearest example of how messy those nights can become when rounds tighten.

Figueroa enters with a different profile. A former two-division titleholder, he is comfortable maintaining pace and volume, and he has spent long stretches of his career fighting opponents who try to take away his reach. His July win over Joet Gonzalez earned this shot and showed his ability to stay disciplined over twelve rounds.

Saturday will mark Ball’s fourth defense of the WBA featherweight title and his first appearance since August, when he outpointed previously unbeaten Sam Goodman. Fighting at home adds energy, but it also brings expectation. Close rounds tend to feel closer in familiar buildings.

Both fighters are ranked inside The Ring’s top ten at featherweight, and neither is entering this bout quietly. The fight is less about who made weight and more about who gets to impose their terms once the bell rings.

Saturday’s Ball vs. Figueroa fight will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.