Shakur Stevenson to Conor Benn: “Sign the contract!”

“Hey, Conor Benn, we can get it bangin’, boy! I want that same hydration clause that you put on Eubank Jr and I want a fight,” Stevenson said, voice still carrying the rhythm of the rounds he had just boxed.

Benn walked in and went straight to size. “You’re too small,” he said. No numbers. No timelines. Just the read.

Stevenson fired back without pause. “My skills is too much. Sign the contract! Sign the contract! Let’s make it happen!”

Benn leans on pressure and size

Benn’s reply stayed physical. “You can’t punch. You can’t keep me off you. I’ll rough you up,” he said, pitching the fight as contact and force rather than footwork.

He pushed for action, calling for Turki Alalshikh to make it and smiling as the noise rose. Stevenson answered through Eddie Hearn. “He’s food,” he said.

Benn closed with a grin and a promise. “It’s your night,” he said, “but I’m going to whoop your ass next!”

Stevenson explained where the confidence comes from. “I felt like I was the stronger fighter. I was faster, I was smarter, and I was sharper,” he said. He even pointed upward for inspiration. “I had to follow in Bud Crawford’s footsteps. He went up in weight. He inspired me.”

Stevenson talks Lopez

Stevenson described the Lopez fight as execution. “I picked him apart. I did what I was supposed to do,” he said.

“This is the art of boxing. Hit, don’t get hit, and pick guys apart,” Stevenson added. “I can beat any of these guys. All I’ve got to do is put my mind to it.”

His jab was the anchor. “I watched him and I knew my jab was going to kill him,” Stevenson said. “I told everybody before the fight, ‘They’re going to see I have the best jab in boxing after this fight.’ I saw where he was weak and I capitalized on it.”

That same logic sits behind calling Benn out. Control first. Terms set early. Weight clauses discussed before gloves.