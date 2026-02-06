Mehmet Unal KOs Altin Zogaj, Seizes Second Continental Title

The WBC lists him at No. 9. With two belts attached to his name and a ranking inside the top ten, Unal enters conversations tied to eliminator placement and broadcast viability.

Dzmitry Asanau maintained his place near the front of the lightweight queue, defending his WBC Continental title when Carlos Ramos’ corner halted the fight after seven rounds. Ranked No. 4 by the WBC and No. 11 by the IBF, Asanau exits with clear negotiating ground for higher-tier assignments.

Asanau (12-0, 6 KOs), working out of Montreal under Samuel Décarie-Drolet, forced exchanges at a pace that wore on Ramos (18-4-1, 10 KOs). The corner retirement reflected accumulated damage across seven rounds and preserved Asanau’s unbeaten record while reinforcing his standing with two governing bodies.

Undercard Movement

Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) stepped into the featherweight division and went ten hard rounds, taking a split decision over Dominic Babineau (13-3-1, 11 KOs) on scores of 100-90, 99-91, and 94-96. The outing marked his first scheduled ten-rounder and placed him on the domestic radar at 126.

Lightweight Wyatt Sanford (6-0, 2 KOs), a Canadian Olympic medalist from the Paris 2024 Games, swept every round on the cards with a unanimous decision over Alexis Gabriel Camejo (10-6-1, 1 KO), each judge scoring it 60-54. Activity remains high for a prospect still within his first professional year.

At light heavyweight, Keven Beausejour (2-0, 2 KOs) delivered a second-round knockout against Petr Strnad (4-4-2, 2 KOs), while super welterweight Dante Tice Oliveira (2-0, 1 KO) closed the opener by stopping Gonzalo Manriquez (6-8-1) in the fourth.