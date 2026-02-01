Garcia has often found himself at the center of that conversation. His profile and earning power have expanded rapidly through social media and crossover appeal, even without a world title. That visibility has changed how even routine training clips are received, with short videos and behind-the-scenes footage treated as part of the buildup rather than incidental material.

Barrios has taken a different route through the sport while remaining largely outside that level of public exposure. As the WBC welterweight titleholder, he has prepared for his recent bouts in full boxing gyms under established trainers, following training routines that have remained consistent from camp to camp. Benn referenced that background when discussing the fight, using Barrios’s preparation as a point of comparison when talking about Garcia’s approach.

Benn’s comments tap into a familiar debate inside boxing, one that has become more visible as fighters gain the ability to build careers and income through multiple channels. Training environments, once a minor detail, now carry added weight when highlighted by other professionals, particularly in high-profile fights.

Garcia has not responded publicly to Benn’s remarks, and there has been no indication that his preparation has changed. Even so, the comments have added another talking point to the buildup ahead of February 21, with training choices now part of the conversation surrounding the fight.