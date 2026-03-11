“I’m down to fight Francis Ngannou. I have always been down,” Paul said from the crowd. “You were the option before Anthony Joshua, and you ran like a duck. I bet you didn’t think I would last longer than you did with Anthony either, so you know you get worked in boxing. I would love to see it someday.”

Ngannou responded directly from the stage, making it clear the exchange had changed how he viewed the matchup.

“You were just being a small boy, being disrespectful, and that’s why I want to kick your a** now,” Ngannou said. “I really didn’t want to fight you before, but now I want to beat you. So there’s a difference. Let’s do it.”

Jake had previously approached Ngannou about a boxing fight late last year after an exhibition bout with Gervonta Davis collapsed. Ngannou declined the offer at the time.

Ngannou has boxed twice since leaving the UFC in 2023. The former heavyweight champion dropped a close decision to Tyson Fury in his debut and was stopped by Anthony Joshua in his second appearance.

He later returned to mixed martial arts and knocked out Renan Ferreira in October 2024 to win the PFL’s super fight heavyweight title.

Ngannou’s PFL contract expired earlier this month, allowing him to sign with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. The public exchange on Wednesday suggests the idea of a future fight between the two is no longer off the table.