“I don’t have many options,” Ryan said to Ring on X. “Devin Haney ducked me. Shakur just ducked me. So, I got one option.”

There is a condition attached to it. “For Teofimo to come to 147, it’s going to be hard for him. But he said he’s down,” Ryan added, pointing to the weight difference as the main obstacle. Ryan is already competing at welterweight, while Teofimo would need to move up.

At this point, Lopez is left with a difficult set of choices. If he stays at 140, he would have to deal with fighters like Shakur, Richardson Hitchins, and Gary Antuanne Russell. That’s a tough road for any fighter, especially one coming off a loss to Stevenson last January. The offer from Ryan gives him a direct route into a title fight at 147.

Ryan has been looking to return in July, but the situation he described is more about who is willing to take the fight than on timing. The names he mentioned suggest the pool of available opponents has thinned, leaving fewer directions to go.

There are still options available to Ryan, but the focus is clearly on recognizable opponents that draw interest. Fighters like Arnold Barboza Jr., Alexis Rocha, or Shakhram Giyasov would likely take the fight, but they do not bring the same attention.

Ryan has made his position clear about how the other options fell through, and his next move now depends on whether that one remaining fight can be finalized.