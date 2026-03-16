Foster enters this after a brief run at lightweight, where he picked up a notable win over Stephen Fulton to claim the WBC interim belt. That win put him in position for a fight with Shakur Stevenson, but the fight never came together.

What followed looked more like a change of battlefield than a continuation of that campaign.

Rather than stay at lightweight and deal with the next wave of opponents, Foster chose to vacate the belt and return to 130. Fighters like Jadier Herrera and William Zepeda were waiting there. Herrera is young and carries one-punch power. Zepeda applies constant pressure and can throw at a pace that wears fighters down over time. He pushed Shakur Stevenson harder than most have managed, and Tevin Farmer was never the same after going through two fights with him.

That is a different kind of fight environment. Not every fighter chooses to stay in that kind of terrain.

Foster stepped out of it and moved back to a division where he is more familiar and more established. You can read that as a reset or as a decision to avoid taking unnecessary damage before securing the next opportunity.

Ford now steps into that picture at 130, looking to establish himself against a proven name. For him, the fight offers a chance to move directly into the mix without a long build. For Foster, it is about maintaining position and showing he still belongs at the top of the division after the move back down.

Hearn confirmed to The Stoming Ground, indicating the deal is close. “Everybody knows the conversations and virtually terms are agreed there to fight O’Shaquie Foster,” he said.

No official date or venue has been announced, but the fight appears to be moving toward completion, with only final details left to resolve.