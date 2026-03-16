Eddie Hearn says a fight between Ray Ford and O’Shaquie Foster is close to being finalized, with terms largely in place as discussions continue between the sides.
The matchup would pair Ford, who has moved up in weight after his title run at featherweight, with Foster, an established champion known for his defensive style and ring control. It is the kind of fight that forces a read on both men. Ford gets a direct test against a seasoned operator, while Foster deals with a younger fighter trying to push his way into the division.
Foster enters this after a brief run at lightweight, where he picked up a notable win over Stephen Fulton to claim the WBC interim belt. That win put him in position for a fight with Shakur Stevenson, but the fight never came together.
What followed looked more like a change of battlefield than a continuation of that campaign.
Rather than stay at lightweight and deal with the next wave of opponents, Foster chose to vacate the belt and return to 130. Fighters like Jadier Herrera and William Zepeda were waiting there. Herrera is young and carries one-punch power. Zepeda applies constant pressure and can throw at a pace that wears fighters down over time. He pushed Shakur Stevenson harder than most have managed, and Tevin Farmer was never the same after going through two fights with him.
That is a different kind of fight environment. Not every fighter chooses to stay in that kind of terrain.
Foster stepped out of it and moved back to a division where he is more familiar and more established. You can read that as a reset or as a decision to avoid taking unnecessary damage before securing the next opportunity.
Ford now steps into that picture at 130, looking to establish himself against a proven name. For him, the fight offers a chance to move directly into the mix without a long build. For Foster, it is about maintaining position and showing he still belongs at the top of the division after the move back down.
Hearn confirmed to The Stoming Ground, indicating the deal is close. “Everybody knows the conversations and virtually terms are agreed there to fight O’Shaquie Foster,” he said.
No official date or venue has been announced, but the fight appears to be moving toward completion, with only final details left to resolve.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/16 at 8:53 PM