The matchup itself has drawn a mixed reaction. It’s a solid unification on paper, pairing Haney’s WBO belt with Romero’s WBA title, but it hasn’t generated the same interest as a second fight between Haney and Ryan Garcia. That remains the bout many fans have in mind after the controversy surrounding their first meeting, which was later ruled a no contest.

Romero’s position in this fight largely comes down to his win over Garcia, a result that pushed him into title contention despite an otherwise thin résumé at the top level. Outside of that victory, he has not built a run against elite opposition, and his style has long been seen as flawed, relying more on timing and power than consistent round-by-round control.

Haney, who recently moved up to 147, is in a different position. His win over Teofimo Lopez established him as a serious presence in the division, and this fight offers a chance to unify belts quickly while keeping his schedule active ahead of a possible Garcia rematch later in the year.

If the deal is finalized, the fight will give Haney a clear path to strengthen his position at welterweight. It also gives Romero his biggest opportunity to prove that his win over Garcia was not a one-off result but something he can build on against a more disciplined opponent.

The matchup may not be the one fans are pushing for, but it is close to being signed, and that likely means it is next.