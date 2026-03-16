Devin Haney’s next fight looks set to land before the one fans actually want, as talks for a welterweight title unification with Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero continue to move toward completion.
Mike Coppinger said on The Ring Show that negotiations are close, with no major issues slowing things down. The expectation is a May 30 date, which has been circulating for weeks, and the tone around the fight now suggests it is more a matter of final steps than real negotiation hurdles.
The matchup itself has drawn a mixed reaction. It’s a solid unification on paper, pairing Haney’s WBO belt with Romero’s WBA title, but it hasn’t generated the same interest as a second fight between Haney and Ryan Garcia. That remains the bout many fans have in mind after the controversy surrounding their first meeting, which was later ruled a no contest.
Romero’s position in this fight largely comes down to his win over Garcia, a result that pushed him into title contention despite an otherwise thin résumé at the top level. Outside of that victory, he has not built a run against elite opposition, and his style has long been seen as flawed, relying more on timing and power than consistent round-by-round control.
Haney, who recently moved up to 147, is in a different position. His win over Teofimo Lopez established him as a serious presence in the division, and this fight offers a chance to unify belts quickly while keeping his schedule active ahead of a possible Garcia rematch later in the year.
If the deal is finalized, the fight will give Haney a clear path to strengthen his position at welterweight. It also gives Romero his biggest opportunity to prove that his win over Garcia was not a one-off result but something he can build on against a more disciplined opponent.
The matchup may not be the one fans are pushing for, but it is close to being signed, and that likely means it is next.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/16 at 8:00 PM