“Inactivity doesn’t bring affection,” Thurman said to Premier Boxing Champions. “It brings questions. It breeds suspicion.”

That line cuts straight to the issue he carries into this fight. Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) fought only twice in a five-year span, a stretch that stalled his run at the top of the sport and left him largely absent during a period when the welterweight division moved on without him.

Time away from the ring has changed how he’s viewed, especially when it comes to competing at the top level. When a fighter is as inactive as Keith has been in the last nine years, fans naturally lose trust.

In Thurman’s case, he’s shown a pattern of returning for one fight, then disappearing for three years. It’s a signal to fans that he’s coming for a refill of his bank account only. It would help if Thurman were fighting the elite-level guys each time he returned, but he’s failed to do that until now.

Thurman didn’t try to soften that reality. He openly admitted the space in activity and the effect it has had, saying, “I fought two times in five years. I don’t wish this upon any fighter,” a statement that reflects both the physical setbacks he dealt with and the perception that followed.

The difference now is that Thurman isn’t pushing back on those doubts as much as he is trying to move through them. His focus has stayed on the opportunity in front of him, a title shot against a younger, active champion in Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs), rather than revisiting the stretches where his career slowed.

The 6’6″ Fundora enters the fight as the steady figure at 154, active, while Thurman steps in carrying a history that has been interrupted more than continued. That difference is a big part of how this fight is being viewed.

Thurman isn’t disputing the questions. He knows why they’re there, and he’s going into this fight with that hanging over him.