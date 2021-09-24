Ryan Garcia says Andre Ward can’t help Plant; predicts Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero

Ryan Garcia is dismissive of Andre Ward being able to help Caleb Plant defeat Canelo Alvarez on their undisputed 168-lb mega-fight on November 6th.

Canelo and Plant will be fighting for the undisputed championship at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. The fight will be televised on Showtime PPV.

The popular lightweight contender Ryan says the former super middleweight champion Ward CAN’T get in the ring and fight Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) for Plant, so he doesn’t see him helping him.

Contrary to Ryan’s fixed belief about Ward, many people believe that he CAN help IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) defeat Canelo.

Ward has analyzed WBA/WBC/WBO 168-lb champion Canelo’s fighting style, and he has a good idea EXACTLY how to bet him.

Now it’s all about Ward passing on his wisdom to Plant so that he can defeat Canelo just as Floyd Mayweather Jr did.

“Andre Ward can’t fight for Plant, so it doesn’t matter,” said Ryan Garcia to Fighthype when asked if Ward can help Plant against Canelo Alvarez.

“You can give all the advice that you want. It’s not going to change anything,” said Ryan in his belief that Ward CAN’T help Caleb Plant defeat Canelo.

Most boxing fans would agree that Caleb Plant is the closest thing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. of any fighter in this era. Plant is a bigger, stronger version of Mayweather.

Even without Ward’s help, Plant has an excellent chance of beating the Mexican star on November 6th. But with Ward helping him with his advice to finetune his game plan, that could be overkill.

“I don’t even know why Ward would help him [Plant]. Are they friends are something? It does help me, I guess,” said Ryan when told that Ward is helping Plant in the same way Canelo assists him in the gym.

“You’re still going to be you. I don’t think it’s going to do anything. Ward has helped a lot of different fighters, and a lot of them get beat,” said Ryan Garcia.

I don’t know why Ryan is so bothered about Plant using Ward to help with the Canelo fight training. Isn’t Ryan confident that Canelo can win? I mean, if Canelo is as good as people think, he should be able to defeat Plant even with Ward helping him.

It sounds like Ryan is worried about Canelo having enough talent to beat Plant.

Ryan gives Rolly Romero a shot to beat Gervonta Davis

“I think that’ll be a somewhat competitive fight because I know Rolly didn’t look too good, but he always has that X-factor,” said Ryan when asked how Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero would do against Gervonta Davis.

“There’s something about his [Rolly] power, and he has good timing sometimes.

“Obviously, I think Tank is going to beat him, but I think he has a shot at knocking him out,” said Ryan.

Tank Davis vs. Rolly Romero is possible for December on Showtime PPV. Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) has the power and the size to beat Tank if he catches him clean with a big shot.

Tank (25-0, 24 KOs) would be the favorite in the fight with Rolly, but you can’t rule out an upset. Rolly hits too hard, and as we’ve seen, Tank is easy to hit.