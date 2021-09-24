Tyson Fury wants to destroy Deontay Wilder worse than last time

Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) will be putting it on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on October 9th with the mindset of giving him the worst beat down than in their previous fight last year.

WBC champ Fury wants to successfully defend his title by sending Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) into retirement.

Fury feels that he has to give Wilder a thrashing because he’s the visiting fighter, and he might not get the decision if he focuses on outboxing him.

Many boxing fans would disagree with Fury being treated as the visiting fighter by the judges and referee

If anything, Fury is more of the home country fighter than Wilder, who comes from Alabama, almost 2,000 miles away.

Moreover, the way that Fury was given a count when he was knocked out cold in the 12th round by Wilder in their first fight in Los Angeles, California in 2018, you got to see the ‘Gypsy King’ as the hometown fighter for the trilogy.

Would Wilder have been given a count if Fury knocked him out in a similar fashion in Los Angeles or Las Vegas?

Fury wants to destroy Wilder worse than last time

“The mindset is to destroy him to pieces even worse than I did the first time when I stuck my fingers in his ears with big sharp nails on them,” said Fury to Boxing with Chris Mannix.

“I had my knuckle dusters on and jet speed boots. At least Deontay Wilder was thinking in his mind that if he loses, it would be an even fight type of thing.

“But to get a beat down, he has to make an excuse for why it happened. Because he has a load of yes-man around him, a** kissers, then they have to make him believe there was a problem in the fight, and I cheated to enable him to understand why he lost.

“Let’s face it, this guy 42-0, he can’t lose a fight surely. So there has to be a reason. With that mentality going into this fight, it’s a recipe for disaster.

“I feel so sorry for him because if he had people around him, that said, ‘Look, you got beat by the better man on the night, let’s regroup, change a few things and get on with it,’ that would have been the best route to go down.

“To accept defeat, move on and improve, you have to understand what happened. You have to accept that you lost the fight and move on.

“If I’m an alcoholic, I need to accept it and go get help. But if I say, ‘I’m not an alcoholic, and I don’t need help,’ how am I ever going to move on from it?

“So he’s in denial about his defeat, which means he can’t overcome it, ever,” said Fury about Wilder not accepting his loss so that he can learn from the experience.

Fury might need to give Wilder a tougher fight than last time because he’s going to be looking to knock him out with every punch he throws on October 9th.

If Fury doesn’t raise the level of his game, Wilder could beat him this time. Wilder should already own one victory over Fury from their first fight when he knocked him unconscious, and the referee gave a count in the 12th.

Some boxing fans believe Fury was given special treatment by not having his fight stopped after he was knocked unconscious by Wilder in the 12th.

Wilder’s new trainers won’t help him, says Fury

“It doesn’t really matter because Deontay Wilder is Deontay Wilder. He can’t become somebody else; he’s always going to be who he is,” said Fury when told that Wilder’s new coaches Malik Scott and Don House are making changes to his fighting style.

“So it doesn’t make any difference if you take [the late] Angelo Dundee, Emanuel Steward, Ray Arcel, Eddie Futch, bring them all back and let them train Deontay Wilder, he can’t beat ‘The Gypsy King,’ there’s not a possible chance.

“I mean, he’s always got a puncher’s chance, and I can walk into a big punch. But barring that, he can’t win.

“It’s not about what trainer he has and what guy he’s brought in for his fitness or anything.

“Because I know what he’s going to do, I’ve got his number, which means I can beat him. If we fought ten times, I’d win nine times and get a draw once.

“So that’s how it works. I’m looking forward to seeing what they’re going to do on the night,” said Fury about Wilder’s new trainers.

“Are they going to make him more of a boxer? Are they going to make him more susceptible to getting knocked out quicker?

“I don’t know, but we’re going to find out in a couple of weeks anyway. So tune in. I’m really looking forward to this fight. I can’t wait.

“I wish it were this weekend, but it’s not. I’m just going to have to keep enjoying myself over the next couple of weeks, enjoy my training camp, and gear up for an easy victory,” said Fury.

You can argue that Fury has been replaying in his mind his memory of his victory over Wilder last year a little bit too much.

When a fighter makes the mistake of believing in their mind that their opponent will fight the same way they did the last time they competed against them, you’re underestimating them. Most fighters improve on the flaws that led to them losing.

Whether Wilder can improve on the mistakes that Fury took advantage of last time is debatable, but if he does, he can win. If Fury foolishly thinks Wilder will back up against the ropes and let him unload with his shots, he could be mistaken.

Wilder is going to use his jab, movement and at least try to throw combinations against Fury.

We might also see some hard body punching from Wilder in this fight, and that’s going to be fun to see if Fury can take straight right hands to the body.

If Wilder can generate the type of power to the body that he’s shown when throwing to the head, he could knock out Fury with a shot to the midsection. Fury has never faced a good body puncher before, and it would be an eye-opener for him to deal with getting hit hard downstairs for the entire fight.

Tyson to tune in for Joshua vs. Usyk fight this Saturday

“Yeah, I’m going to be watching,” Fury said about the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight this Saturday night.

Fury must watch the Joshua-Usyk fight because there’s an excellent chance he’ll be facing the winner of the clash at some point in 2022.

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) is the favorite to win, but you can’t rule out an upset given what we saw with AJ against Andy Ruiz Jr. Fury matches up better against the smaller, weaker Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) than he does against Joshua.

But on the financial side, Fury will get a much bigger payday fighting Joshua than he will in a battle against Usyk.