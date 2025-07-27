Tim Bradley Thinks Tank Davis Is “Done,” Could Lose To 46 Year Old Manny Pacquiao If He Fights Him Next

Nobody right now knows what will happen as far as the future career of Gervonta “Tank” Davis is concerned. In recent legal trouble, the WBA lightweight champ has no next fight set, not officially at least; this despite the fact that we were led to believe Tank would box Lamont Roach Jr in an August rematch of their controversial March draw. But now…..nothing.

Tim Bradley: Davis “Done” With Boxing

One man who has gone as far as to say Tank is “done” is former champ turned analyst and commentator Tim Bradley. Speaking with Fight Hub TV, Bradley said that if Tank were to fight Manny Pacquiao and did not have his mind right, he would lose the fight. Bradley said that in his opinion, Tank has “a lot of things on his mind that he wants to do and he’s kind of sick of the sport of boxing.”

Tank Davis: Loss of Boxing Focus?

“I know ya’ll Tank fans are gonna come at me, ‘oh, you don’t know.’ I’m telling you. And if he gets in that ring and he ain’t all the way focused, bro, he’s gonna get beat by Manny Pacquiao – by Manny Pacquiao,” Bradley said. “If they’re gonna do it he’s gonna get beat by Manny Pacquiao if he ain’t all the way focused in the ring, seriously. That’s my take on Tank, man. I think he’s done. It’s the issues outside of the ring. It’s the fact that he wants to change.”

So, is Bradley right? Has Tank lost his focus, and worse, his love for the sport? Until he comes out and says he has not, and even better, puts on a reaffirming ring display, then the future of Tank Davis is indeed hard to predict. Will Tank fight again, and if so, when?