Ryan Garcia says videos circulating online lack timing context

Ryan Garcia said videos circulating online are being presented without clear timing, creating confusion about whether the comments reflect his current views, including clips in which he discusses Terence Crawford.
The lightweight contender spoke on Instagram Live, reacting to videos being reposted across social media. Some of the clips gaining traction include Ryan criticizing Crawford and mentioning a possible fight, though the timing of those remarks is not always clear.
“People posting things from 2024, making it seem like it’s happening now,” Ryan said.
He pointed to the lack of context in those posts, saying viewers are not being told when the footage was originally recorded.
“They don’t say it’s from 2024, they’re making it seem like it’s now,” he said.
Appearance-wise, Ryan looks the same in those circulating clips as he does now, making it difficult to tell when the footage was filmed and adding to the confusion around whether the comments reflect his current stance.
Ryan added that comments made at one point in time do not always reflect where he stands currently, stressing that timing plays a role in how statements should be interpreted.
“Everything’s about timing. Maybe I said that at that time and now I don’t,” he said.
He also expressed frustration with how widely the clips are being shared, including by larger accounts.
“These major accounts are getting tricked. It’s so obvious those were quotes from a long time ago,” Ryan said.
Ryan said the situation has affected him personally and urged followers not to take everything they see online at face value.
“Just don’t believe all this stuff that’s on the internet right now. I’m going to keep focused,” he said.
Clips referencing Crawford continue to circulate across platforms, often without visible timestamps, making it difficult for viewers to determine when the comments were originally made.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/24 at 12:42 PM