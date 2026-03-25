The suggestion came as part of taking a more active role in putting together fight cards rather than waiting for opportunities. Benavidez said he has worked across multiple promotions and shared cards with several of the sport’s biggest names, giving him a view of how major events are put together.

Depending on the opponent, Benavidez may not be the lead attraction on a card like that. Garcia remains the bigger draw, and a fight involving him would likely headline. If Ryan were to face Devin Haney on that weekend, it would make that pecking order even clearer, leaving Benavidez in a supporting spot on his own show.

Benavidez said his focus remains on delivering strong performances first before expanding into larger event ideas.

He described the concept as a card built around two major fights rather than relying on a single attraction. There would still be a clear main event, but the aim is to stack the top of the card with another high-level bout that fans would tune in for on its own. It sounds good on the surface, but it’s hard to see how it benefits Ryan unless he’s the main event. He would essentially be helping Benavidez out by fighting on his card, especially if he’s given the chief support role.

Benavidez stated that his immediate focus remains on his upcoming fight, but made clear he is already thinking ahead to how larger events could be put together.

The idea is still at an early stage, but Benavidez is looking beyond individual fights and toward building full events.