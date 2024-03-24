Ryan Garcia Posts Live Weigh-In, Tips-In At 154 Pounds

Ryan Garcia has uploaded a short video of him hitting the scale, this in an effort – and a successful one – to show his critics that he is in shape, that he has been working ahead of his scheduled April 20th fight with Devin Haney. With so much concern regarding Garcia’s mental health due to the mountain of material that is out there, some of it disturbing, most of it put out by Garcia himself, there have been calls for the April 20th fight to be postponed.

But Garcia, looking fit and healthy in the video, has at least shown he is on target to make the 140 pound weight limit in time for April 20th. Garcia took to the scale and he came in at 154.1 pounds.

“154.1, easy work,” Garcia said. “That’s easy weight class, that’s easy work.”

It does look as though Garcia will make the weight for the Haney fight, but this will not allay all of the worries and concerns fans have about “KingRy.” While people like Eddie Hearn and others also expressing concern about Garcia’s well-being. Looking in shape is of course one thing, being ready to fight 12 world class rounds with an elite boxer like Haney is another thing.

But we all hope Garcia has cleaned up his act, that he has been living the life of a fighter and that he will be capable of putting on a great fight on April 20 – win, lose or draw. Garcia now has a little under four weeks to drop those final 14 pounds, this something he clearly feels he will be able to do with no problem.

As of now, the Haney-Garcia fight is still on, and Garcia is fully confident he will prove all of his critics wring by winning.

Meanwhile, Garcia has also put out a tweet in which he thanks Canelo Alvarez for all the help and support the Mexican star has given him over the years. “Thank you Canelo, for all the lessons and teachings you gave me,” Garcia wrote a few hours ago. “I’m going to bring the WBC title back home Viva Mexico!”