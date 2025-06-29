Piers Morgan Blasts Jake Paul for “Staged” Chavez Jr Spectacle

British TV star Piers Morgan has been, shall we say, getting into boxing just lately. The man who regularly generates millions of views on TV along with social media, has had Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr on his show, along with, later, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, who also came on to be interviewed. And, just last week, ahead of last night’s hyped bout between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Morgan interviewed Paul. For a while.

Paul made yet more headlines by storming off the show, this after letting loose with some foul language. Morgan stated soon afterwards that he wanted to see “Jake Paul get knocked out” by Chavez Jr. Well, as we all know, that sure didn’t happen last night in Anaheim, California. Instead, in a dreary fight with very little action, or punches thrown by Chavez, Paul won on points.

Morgan rips Paul win: “This is killing boxing”

Now, Morgan has torn into Paul and the fight, with him saying how the fight was “staged” and that Paul, by picking on ageing, past their best opponents, is “killing boxing.”

“I had a better fight with Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight,” Morgan wrote on social media, obviously referring to last night’s “fight.”

“This guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$$$ – but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged b*******t against older fighters way past their prime.”

Fans agree: fight was a snoozefest

You know, it is tougher than tough to disagree with Piers here, even if you don’t always find yourself agreeing with him. Last night’s “fight,” that boasted “embarrassing punchstats,” as one website wrote – with Paul having landed 140 of 482, and with Chavez landing a paltry 65 of 302 – was bad. It sucked. It was a total waste of time and money.

Yet on the Jake Paul roadshow will go. To where next, who knows…..

For his part, Paul feels proud of his “flawless” performance, with him saying the fight and the win was “easy work.” That it was, but it sure wasn’t an easy fight to stay awake through as far as the paying fans are concerned.