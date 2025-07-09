Francisco Rodriguez Fails Drug Test After Yafai Victory – BBBoC & WBC Investigating

Oh, no, here we go again. Another week, yet another name fighter flunking a drugs test. As per a press release from Matchroom, Mexican fighter Francisco Rodriguez has returned a drugs test from his recent win over Britain’s Galal Yafai that is reported to have an adverse analytical finding. Rodriguez, who handed Yafai his first pro loss on June 21, in doing so really beating Yafai up at times, with some feeling the fight should have been stopped so as to save Olympian Yafai from real damage, has yet to comment on the situation.

Rodriguez won the WBC interim title at flyweight with the win, and the veteran former champion looked to be on the verge of another big fight, perhaps one with Japanese star Kenshiro Teraji. Now, as a result of the failed test, Rodriguez is the latest name fighter to see his career hang in the balance. It was just weeks ago that another Mexican fighter, Jaime Munguia, also failed a drugs test.

ℹ️ An update on Galal Yafai vs Francisco Rodriguez. pic.twitter.com/MRfjRxbtok — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) July 9, 2025

What Comes Next for Rodriguez and Yafai?

Right now, as per the word from Matchroom, the matter will be fully investigated by the British Boxing Board of Control along with the WBC, but it seems very likely the official result of the June fight will be changed to a no contest. Yafai is understandably furious right now and he of course has every right to be. We have no way of knowing yet, but if Yafai did take a career-changing amount of punishment in the Rodriguez fight, this when he was facing a man who was cheating, it’s nothing short of a disgrace.

Can Boxing Finally Stamp Out Drug Use?

We’ve asked the question many, many times before, but what can be done to put a halt to the seemingly non-stop use of illegal substances in the sport?

Rodriguez, though, like any fighter who finds himself in the position he is now in, has every right to a fair investigation, and no doubt Rodriguez will go down the route of having his B-sample tested.