Canelo’s Calculated Strategy: Delaying Benavidez for the Grand Finale Says Bernard Hopkins

Promoter Bernard Hopkins believes Canelo Alvarez is intentionally delaying his mega-fight against David Benavidez until the end of his career. Hopkins thinks the superstar Canelo is deliberately holding off on the clash against the younger and bigger Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) for the grand finale.

What could stop that fight if Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) loses to Jaime Munguia on May 4th or one of the other top contenders in the 168-lb division?

Munguia is a threat to Canelo, and he may beat him, which would wreck a potential fight against Benavidez. Fans would still be interested in seeing Canelo fight Benavidez, but it wouldn’t be as big of a clash as it would be now.

Taking the Smart Route

“He’s going to use Benavidez for his last fight. If it’s not, it’s going to be his next last,” said Bernard Hopkins to the media about Canelo Alvarez delaying his clash against David Benavidez until one of the last of his career.

Hopkins is speculating about Canelo saving Benavidez for last because he might choose not to fight him. Plenty of fighters aren’t on Canelo’s radar, and they’ll never get the chance to fight him. One of them is David Morrell Jr, who is considered one of the best at 168.

Canelo has never mentioned his name, and it’s possible he’ll never fight him. As such, Canelo could also ignore Benavidez, especially with him moving up to 175 and facing an uncertain future up there.

“Canelo’s not stupid. He knows that fight isn’t easy. He paid his dues in the battle-tested world of boxing to be able to call his shots,” said Hopkins. “I don’t blame him if he’s looking for three fights out. Why not save the hardest one [Benavidez] for the last?

“Under a worst-case scenario, we may get that second if he [Canelo] wins. It’s not out of the ballpark. I see Canelo clearing this thing out if he wins with three major fights that everybody is going to be happy about. Munguia just happens to be first up to bat.

Business Smarts, Not Fear

“I don’t agree that Canelo lacks heart. I believe he’s business savvy and that he understands who is the higher risk and who is not the higher risk. That doesn’t make him a chump. That makes him a smart businessman,” said Hopkins.