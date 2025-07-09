Anthony Yarde Says He Has “No Fear,” Aims To Shock David Benavidez And Then Take On Dmitry Bivol

For British light heavyweight Anthony Yarde, it will be a case, he hopes and believes, of third time lucky in November, when he challenges WBC 175 pound ruler David Benavidez. Yarde, who will square off with the unbeaten “Mexican Monster” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has lost two previous would title attempts, this in fights with Sergey Kovalev and more recently Artur Beterbiev (in what proved to be a thrilling battle while it lasted).

Now, as he made clear when speaking with Sky Sports, Yarde, 27-3(24) says he will shock Benavidez and he will then try and get himself a fight with Dmitry Bivol. That’s some lofty plan, of course. As of right now, we fans are still waiting to see what will happen with regards to that trilogy fight between Bivol and Beterbiev. But in the meantime, we will have Benavidez-Yarde to watch unfold. And we could see an exciting battle on November 22.

Can Yarde Finally Overcome Elite Opposition?

“I’ll fight who is willing to fight me or when the opportunity comes. Kovalev – give me the fight. It’s quick decisions. Beterbiev – give me the fight. Quick decision. Benavidez – give me the fight. Quick decision,” Yarde said. “If you look at my career, I don’t live my life to please other people. I do what I want to do. I have no fear of any man on this planet. I want to fight the best in the world. My personality is that I feel like I can beat everyone. I’m going to beat Benavidez and even after Benavidez I will fight the best out there. If Bivol is still the champion after I fight Benavidez, that’s a fight I will definitely explore.”

Will Underdog Yarde Shock Benavidez in Riyadh?

If Yarde did manage to beat Benavidez and then get a big fight with Bivol, he would rank as one of the most successful British light heavyweights as far as big names faced. But can Yarde get the win this time? Both Kovalev and Beterbiev stopped Yarde, and plenty of fans feel Benavidez will also take him out. Make no mistake, Yarde will set foot in the ring in November as a significant underdog.

But Yarde’s attitude is most admirable, as is his level of sheer confidence. Benavidez, 30-0(24) might just get a shock or two come November 22.