Chantelle Cameron Lays Into Katie Taylor: “She Wants An Easier Fight”

Former women’s world ruler at 140 pounds, Chantelle Cameron, has laid into archrival Katie Taylor, accusing the fighter she is currently 1-1 with of looking to dodge a third fight with her, with Taylor looking for an “easier fight” instead. As fans know, Cameron inflicted the first defeat on Taylor’s pro record, this in their first fight. Taylor got revenge in the return, which also went down to the wire and was close on the cards.

The rubber-match looked set for May, once again in Dublin, Ireland, but now Taylor is working on taking another fight next, with promoter Eddie Hearn telling us the rubber-match will still happen but later on this year. Cameron, 18-1(8) and speaking with The Star, says she doesn’t think Taylor will actually fight her a third time.

“So, from my side, I accepted the offer,” Cameron said of a third fight deal. “I know DAZN and Matchroom wanted the trilogy, it’s obviously a great fight for women’s boxing and I think it’s what women’s boxing needs. I know that if we box again, she wouldn’t beat me. I’ll get my belts back. It is obviously a bit disheartening because I may never get the chance again. It’s one a piece so to walk away now, it just seems crazy but you can’t force someone to fight you. So what I’ve been told is she wants an easier fight. So I think that’s what’s happening is she wants an easier fight and they’re talking about maybe me in the future. But the magnitude of this fight now, the two fights we’ve had back-to-back. I don’t think the fight will happen.”

If we do not get to see a third fight between these two great fighters it would be a real shame, for the fans, for the sport, and for both warriors. How would Taylor’s legacy be affected if she never gave Cameron, her most testing foe, a third fight? Who might Taylor, 23-1(6) fight next instead?

As for Cameron, Sandy Ryan, who was very impressive in stopping Terri Harper to retain her WBO title last night, has called Cameron out. Might Cameron like the idea of going up in weight in search of another world title?