Ryan Garcia lists next 3 fights: Fortuna, Tank Davis & Lomachenko

Ryan Garcia wants Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis followed by Vasyl Lomachenko after his July 16th match against fringe lightweight contender Javier Fortuna on DAZN from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California.

It seems pretty farfetched that Ryan, 23, will get the chance to fight #1 WBC Lomachenko because the chances are he’ll be weeded out long before that match can happen.

#2 WBC Ryan (22-0, 18 KOs) would need to defeat Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) and WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).

Fortuna is the chip-shot opponent for Ryan, but even this guy might be a step too far for the popular social media star.

Ryan pulled out of a fight against the 32-year-old former WBA super featherweight champion Fortuna last year, and it wasn’t easy for his replacement Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz to defeat him.

“To keep it short, he didn’t want to fight, that’s all have to say,” said Ryan Garcia to Fighthype, on why his match with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz isn’t happening next in July.

“People can do their research. He didn’t want to fight,” Ryan continued about Pitbull Cruz. “I’m coming to sit on top, that’s what I’m planning to do,” said Ryan when asked what his message is for the 135-lb division.

“My goal is to win this fight [Fortuna], win my next fight. My goal is to fight Tank Davis in December, win that fight, and hopefully, I can get either Loma after that, and then somebody else, then somebody else.

“That’s what I want. You never know how the division is, and how it opens up. Tank, Loma, Devin,” Ryan said when asked to name the top three fighters at 135.

“To me, he’s a smart fighter, he has a lot of experience, and he’s the strongest out of all of them,” said Ryan Garcia when asked why he picked Tank Davis as the best of the lightweights.

“He’s fast, he has good counters, he can knock you out with one punch,” Ryan said of Tank.

“I’m not here to hide anything. I’ve always been transparent with my fans. Maybe it came back and hurt me, but I’ve always been as transparent as I can with all my people.

“Nothing,” said Ryan when asked what his message is for Tank Davis. “If you’re serious, let’s do it. If not, don’t waste anybody’s time.

“Goofy, handsome kid,” said Ryan about Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero. “I wouldn’t have jumped in like that, I promise you that. He doesn’t have enough experience.

“He had the right game plan and was doing good. You never get overzealous in a fight like that, especially with a guy that can knock you out with one shot. You just don’t do that.

“You’ve got to pay more attention to the game like that, but again, he’s [Rolly Romreo] been boxing since he was 17. We got ten years on him. I’ve been boxing since I was seven, and so has Gervonta.

“We got ten years on him, and that’s something that he would have learned in the amateurs. You just don’t jump in like that with a guy dangerous like that. But again, he learned his lesson that night. I promise you, he’ll come back stronger.

“Please, I hope so,” said Ryan when asked if we’ll see him and Tank Davis at the end of the year.