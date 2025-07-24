Ryan Garcia Wants Pacquiao, Says He’ll Deliver The Juan Manuel Marquez Style KO Barrios Failed To Detonate

It seems inevitable that Manny Pacquiao’s comeback story will see more chapters written, what with Mega-Manny looking so still full of fight this past Saturday, then he came within an inch of making yet more history as the oldest welterweight champion ever.

There is talk of a return with Barrios, who plenty of people feel was lucky to have retained his WBC belt with a draw, and there is also talk of Pac-Man squaring off with Floyd Mayweather in a big, big money return.

Ryan Garcia Targets Pacquiao Fight

There are other names in the frame, and you can add Ryan Garcia to the list of fighters who want a price of Manny. Garcia, last seen looking, we must say, pretty dreadful in being decked and losing a wide decision in his fight with Rolly Romero (who has also thrown his hat into the ring as far as wanting a shot at the sport’s only eight-division world champ), has vowed to KO Manny.

We heard the exact same narrative from Barrios, who said he would try and do what Mexican great Juan Manuel Marquez did when he fought Pacquiao for a fourth time, and that’s KO Pacquiao in spectacular one-punch fashion. Barrios never came close, but “KingRy” says he’ll do the highlight reel job if he gets the chance to fight Manny.

“I’ve been interested in fighting the legendary Manny Pacquiao for a while now,” Garcia told The Ring. “It’s something that you dream of. There were talks in the past….There is a history there. I would be lying if I said I’m not interested. If Manny wants to throw down, let’s do it. I’m a much different fighter than Barrios, and styles make fights. Manny’s style fits perfectly into mine. I’m an extremely good counter-puncher. He lunges in a lot, and he knows I have the quick left hook. I know I would present a lot of problems for Pacquiao. I would dominate him. I would knock him out like Juan Manuel Marquez [did].”

Kingry’s Boxing Future

Big talk indeed. Especially from a fighter who has won just one out of his last four. Garcia can look hot in fights, for sure, when he’s mentally right as well as physically. But Garcia looked poor last time out, and the adage, of course, reads how you’re only as good as your last fight.

Added to this could be the question, has Garcia done anything like earn a fight with Pacquiao? Also, what would Garcia bring to the table for Pac-Man here?

Manny wants another title, so chances are Garcia will not get his shot at landing a monster KO punch on Pacquiao.