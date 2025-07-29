Norman Jr. Promises No Escape for Haney: “Tazmanian Devil” on November 22nd

Brian Norman Jr. says Devin Haney is going to be “trapped’ inside the ring with the “Tazmanian Devil” on November 22nd in their fight in Riyadh. WBO welterweight champion Norman Jr. (28-0, 21 KOs) states that Haney won’t be able to escape the pressure that he applies. He says he’s going to cut off the ring and force him to fight if he chooses to run.

Tazmanian Devil” Strikes Riyadh

Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) is in a tough spot where he’s going to need to show the aggression that he once had before Ryan Garcia knocked it out of him. What fans saw last May was a timid, broken fighter who won’t get the job done against Norman Jr.

“This man is trapped in the ring with me. He’s trapped in the ring with the Tazmanian Devil. I want y’all to realize that,” said Brian Norman Jr. to Tru Media about his fight against Devin Haney on November 22nd. “These ropes over there, he can’t go too far. I can cut the ring off. I’ve got four months to focus on one opponent. ”

Norman Jr. is going to have to cut off the ring because Haney already showed how he’s going to fight him in his last bout. He’s going to move all night, jab, tie-up, and look to frustrate Norman for 12 rounds. The movement alone will be difficult for Brian to deal with, but when you add the frequent clinching, it’s going to be a nightmare.

Chip on the Shoulder Motivation

“A Tiger can’t change its stripes. You are who you are, and I’m getting ready to expose all of that,” said Norman Jr. “Just because I hit hard doesn’t mean I don’t have a skill set behind me. I got a chip on my shoulder. I got to be mad at something. I’m mad at everybody who doubts me. Come November, I’m about to get these boys out of the game. I’m going to take care of my business.”

There are a lot of people who are doubting Norman, including the oddsmakers. They’ve installed Haney as the favorite and don’t think he’s going to be able to handle his skills. When Haney is fighting defensively, he’s hard to hit because he doesn’t stand still long enough to be hit cleanly.

The only reason Ryan Garcia did well against Haney is that he tried to fight him in the pocket. He was getting caught while attempting to clinch. His habit of frequently holding allowed Ryan to time him with his whip-like left hook. Norman Jr. has a good left hook as well, but it’s not as fast as Garcia’s. So, there’s the possibility that Devin can avoid it.