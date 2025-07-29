Josh Kelly Prefers World Title Shot Against Murtazaliev or Zayas Over Jaron Ennis Fight

Josh Kelly says he’d rather fight for a world title next against Bakhram Murtazaliev or Xander Zayas than to fight #4 WBO-ranked 154-lb contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. He states that he’ll fight ‘Boots’ if he must in a WBO title eliminator, and he believes he’d outbox him with his “horrible” style.

Kelly (17-1-1, 9 KOs) is in a strong position to fight for a world title next against one of those two champions. The one that pays the best will be the one he takes.

Ennis Offer Rejected

“The offer is s***. You’ve got to reply to him within 24 hours or move to a different opponent. Then, to put it out to the media, it was all smoke and mirrors,” said Josh Kelly to the Ring Magazine channel. “I’ll take the Jaron Ennis fight 100%. Give me the right money, and I’m there. I’ll fight you.”

It would be a mistake for Kelly to fight Jaron Ennis because he can likely make better money fighting for a world title in his next fight against IBF 154-lb champion Bakhram Murtazaliev or WBO champ Xander Zayas.

Kelly’s “Horrible” Style

“These fights, you have to prepare for. You can’t just say 24 hours. It doesn’t work like that. I’m an established fighter. I’m not just a fighter in the rankings. I’m an established name. I’ve got a horrible style,” said Kelly about the time limit he was given by Matchroom promoter to decide whether he’ll accept the offer to fight Ennis. “He’s got a horrible style, but I don’t think he’s ever boxed anyone similar to me. It’ll be who breaks their rhythm first.”

The short 24-hour deadline was obviously given to Kelly to get him to agree before he’s snatched up by Top Rank for Xander Zayas’ next opponent or by Turki Alalshikh to be used as the next challenger for IBF 154-lb champion Bakhram Murtazaliev.

Murtazaliev, Zayas, or Ennis?

Based on Kelly’s comments in the interview today, he’s willing to take on the fight against Bakhram if Turki offers it to him. That’s his best chance for a big payday. His manager/trainer, Adam Booth, already said that Hearn gave them a lowball offer to fight Ennis next on October 11th in Philadelphia.

“If he wants to walk me down, play that game, then I can give him a boxing lesson. My name is being linked with them. So, I’m someone who is there and thereabouts. In the WBO 154-lb] updated rankings, there will be Zayas [champion], me [#1], and then Jaron Ennis [#2],” said Kelly.

Even if Kelly weren’t ranked highly in the World Boxing Organization’s rankings at 154, he’d be someone who is highly sought out. As a 2016 Olympian with his slick fighting style, he has the credentials that make him a target for fighters like Xander Zayas and ‘Boots’ Ennis.

Kelly’s Next Fight Strategy

“So, for me to go straight to a world title, I’d rather that all day long, but if I have to fight Jaron Ennis to get there, then so be it,” said Kelly.

Xander Zayas’ promoters at Top Rank will want him to make his first defense of his WBO junior middleweight title against Josh Kelly rather than throwing their 22-year-old, inexperienced fighter to the wolves. They’re going to make the best offer they can to elicit Kelly’s services for Zayas’ next fight. However, they’ll have no chance if Turki Alalshikh takes an interest in financing a fight between Kelly and IBF 154-lb champion Bakhram Murtazaliev next.