Ryan Garcia “has never been hit by Tank before” – Leonard Ellerbe

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe believes Ryan Garcia is stepping above his level by going up against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on April 22, and he feels he will crumble under the power.

(Photo Credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME)

Although Ryan seemed to handle Tank quite well today during their verbal jousting at their Los Angeles press conference, it’s a different story when it’s punches being thrown instead of words.

As Ellerbe points out, Ryan (23-0,19 KOs) has never been hit by a fighter like Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) before, and he doesn’t think he will handle it well.

Ryan, 24, still has a lot of bad habits in his game that could get him knocked out by Tank Davis.

Tank vs. Ryan will be shown on Showtime PPV on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I don’t want to say too much and give away the game plan,” said Leonard Ellerbe to Fighthype when asked about what Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will do against Ryan Garcia on April 22. “I’m sure that’s something they’re going to work on,” Ellerbe said about Ryan’s bad habit of sticking his chin in the air.

“Joe [Goosen] is a terrific trainer. I got nothing but mad respect for him. Ryan has got to figure it out when he gets in there. You’ve never been hit by a Tank before, so we’ll see what’s going to happen.

“B-Hop says a lot of stuff, and he’s doing a wonderful job over there working with those guys,” said Ellerbe when told that Bernard Hopkins recommends Ryan Garcia walking around with a tennis ball tucked underneath his chin to make sure he learns how to keep his head down in fights.

“Those two guys on the night will decide what happens and who emerges the winner. A loss is a loss. It occurs in the sport. Not everybody can go undefeated.

“There’s only one Floyd Mayweather. Losing is part of the sport, but I credit both guys for taking the risk. Often, you see fighters talk a lot of stuff, but Ryan and Tank are actually getting in there and fighting the biggest fight in all of boxing.

“This fight is way bigger than the stuff you’re talking about,” said Ellerbe when someone brought up the Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko clash on May 20th. “Both of those are terrific fighters, but it just goes to show you the star power.

“The star power of this fight is on the whole another level than what you’re talking about. Do I have a winner? It should be a terrific fight. Devin has physical advantages. He’s a lot bigger. A lot of people count Lomachenko out. It should be an excellent fight,” said Ellerbe.