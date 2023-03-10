Tim Tszyu ready for Tony Harrison test

Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is ready for the tough test he has against former junior middleweight world champion Tony ‘Super Bad’ Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) this Saturday, March 11, on Showtime at the Qudos Bank Arena, in Sydney, Australia.

Tszyu needs a win over Harrison to move to the next level against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo later this year. Interestingly, Charlo will be at ringside commentating on the Tszyu-Harrison fight and obviously scouting them both.

Charlo already lost to Harrison once in their first fight in 2018, and was losing the second one until he scored a knockout in the 11th round.

Harrison obviously knows how to beat Jermell, and just needs to get past the hard-hitting Tszyu on Saturday night, which could prove easier said than done.

Mostly inactive in the last four years, it’s difficult to know for certain how Harrison will react going up against a younger fighter with excellent power, who has been active and will be fighting at home.

Harrison says Aussies coming to see him

Tony Harrison: “I know exactly how this fight is going to play out, and I think the entire world knows how this fight is going to play out, and I’ve mimicked how I think this fight is going to play out and how the best way possible for him,” said Tony Harrison at the final press conference for his fight against Tim Tszyu.

“How it’s going to start is how it’s going to end. Expect for me from this fight is to expect the unexpected,” said Harrison. “I think he expects me to do one thing, But I know he’s going to do one thing, but I think he expects me to do one thing.

“But for me, expect the unexpected. Like I said, I’m balls for the wall like he is. It’s going to be a great fight. Most of these Australians are coming out because of me, not because of him.

“Believe it or not, I’m not here to s**t on you, Tim.

Tim Tszyu: “If you went and fought some random Aussie, there would be 200 people in the crowd, so don’t say it’s because of you. This is the opponent I need to show; it’s quite simple.

“Everyone of my opponents have been just tough, swing. This is a different mentality for this fight. I feel in a different mode. I just feel different. It’s a different feeling. That’s what he’s going to find out about on Sunday. Tim Tszyu, simple.

Tszyu wants devasting victory

“100%,” said Tszyu about him needing to win a devasting fashion. I’ve put it all on the line. I could have waited, but I didn’t because I assessed the calculated risk, and the risk presented itself, and I assessed it, and I’m going to get it done. It’s quite simple.

“I know what’s ahead, and that’s another motivation that keeps on going.”

Harrison: “I don’t think anybody is looking past me. I’m here. I’m at the top of the top again. I’m one step closer. Jermell is coming here for the fight shows why this division is the best division in boxing.

“You rarely see a competitive fight between me and Tim where the guy with all the belts comes and commentator the fight. That’s the kind of esteem we need for this fight. That’s the kind of motivation that we need to see on the sideline for this fight.

“Yeah, talk is talk. I got my shoes on and my shirt off, I mean business. That’s my plan,” said Harrison when asked if he’s coming to knockout Tszyu.

“You can expect the unexpected from me. So no matter how this fight goes, how fast the pace, I’m along for the ride all the way through. If they think I’m in for a shock, they’re in for one.

“Tim is undefeated. Tim has had 21 guys in front of him, and he’s beat them all. That’s why Tim is here. Tim has a great promotion behind him, great management behind him and a great name to go along with everything else.”

Harrison views Tszyu as a “competitor”

“I’m not saying that Tim is short of a competitor. He’s a very competitive fighter,” said Harrison. “But like I say, to fight for all the belts, I’m not discrediting him as a fighter. Everybody is trying to spin the words. Y’all do everything to win titles, but y’all trying to spin my words to where I’m saying Tim is a s**t ball, and I’m not saying it.

“I’m saying is a very competitive fighter, but to fight for all the belts, he hasn’t fought anybody at a competitive level or in the top 10 to be fighting for all the belts. That’s what I’m saying, but he’s had 21 guys in front of them, and he beat them all. That’s why he’s sitting up here right now.

“The question is, what is he going to do on Sunday night? I think that’s the question that I’m going to answer for you all. I think Tim is a competitive fighter. I don’t think he’s a great fighter.

“I think he’s a very competitive fighter. I think he trains at a championship level. I think he spars at a championship level. I think he travels the world and goes to Gleason’s gym and all the gyms around the world to get American sparring. I think he takes all the trials and tribulations to become a champion.

“He’s done everything right. I think Tim and his team have taken the right path to become a champion. I think Tim is a great and competitive fighter, and I think this fight is going to be tough until the last,” said Harrison.

Tszyu: “What can I say? I’m not judging Tony from his past. I’m judging him from the preparation and who he is now because what he was before isn’t what he is now.

“He could be much better, or he could be much worse. We’re just going to have to find out. He could be in full steam in those rounds eight, nine, or ten, or he could be hitting rock bottom. Who knows?