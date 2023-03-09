Tim Tszyu no longer playing nice with Tony Harrison

Tony Harrison’s less-than-pleasant remarks about Tim Tszyu’s talent this week have seemingly resulted in the unbeaten #1 WBO junior middleweight contender from dropping the nice guy mode that he’d been showing towards the Detroit native.

In interviews today and yesterday, Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) now appears shark-like, reminding this writer of what his famous father, Kostya Tszyu, was like before his fights.

The 32-year-old Harrison repeatedly said this week that he views Tszyu as having little technical skills and that he’s undeserving of his high #1 ranking with the World Boxing Organization that he’s enjoying.

Harrison has taken a no holds barred approach to the promotion of the fight. On the one hand, he says he wants to be friends with Tszyu afterward, but on the other, he’s criticizing him in a way that suggests that he has little respect for him as a fighter.

At this point, Tszyu is saying he wants to destroy Harrison and “get rid of him” on Saturday night, sending him back to Detroit with a loss and his career in a hopeless state that he’ll never be able to rekindle.

The trash talk that Harrison has done likely won’t help him because it’s not going to result in Tszyu doubting his ability to throw punches on Saturday night. If anything, it’s going to make Tszyu more determined to get Harrison out of there so he can move forward to his title shot against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo next, provided he doesn’t get injured again during camp.

“This is a big one. The entire boxing world is talking about it and it means we’re doing things right – taking the big fights as I’ve always wanted the big fights,” said Tim Tszyu about his fight with former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison this Saturday night in Sydney, Australia. “I’ve always wanted to get a big name on the resume and now there’s just one job left to do.

“[Harrison has been talking a lot, but] wait till he feels the first jab, and it’s all going to change. On Sunday, we’ll see,” Tszyu continued.

“I’m feeling intimidating right now. I need someone in front of me. See that water out there. Well, that water’s going to be in this ring, and I’m going to drown him and suck the life out of him,” said Tszyu.