Break His Control

“You got to break his control.”

That is the angle.

Russell was not talking about power. He was not talking about walking Shakur down. He was talking about command. Stevenson controls distance, pace, and where exchanges happen. If you let him dictate those terms, you spend twelve rounds trying to solve a problem that keeps moving.

There is already a version of the blueprint. In the Olympics, Robeisy Ramirez disrupted Stevenson with a steady jab, combination punching, and forward pressure. He did not wait for single openings. He forced exchanges and kept Shakur from settling into his preferred pace.

As a pro, most of Stevenson’s opponents have either been too slow of hand or too cautious. Many throw one shot at a time. That allows him to read, reset, and stay in charge. The opponent who caused the most sustained trouble was William Zepeda.

Zepeda kept throwing. He worked the body and punched in clusters. I had Zepeda winning, though the judges did not reward his body work. The steady stream of punches kept Stevenson honest. The move to 140 changes the equation.

The 140 Test

Ernesto Mercado brings faster hands and heavier power. Gary Antuanne Russell applies pressure in combinations. Alberto Puello, Richardson Hitchins, Oscar Duarte, Subriel Matias, and Arnold Barboza Jr. all throw enough to force exchanges. Even Keyshawn Davis would present a physical and competitive test.

That does not mean Stevenson loses those fights. It means he would have to fight for control instead of assuming it. Breaking his command is not about one perfect punch. It is about steady interference and the willingness to trade. Anyone at 140 who can combine hand speed with sustained output could make him work harder than Teofimo Lopez did.

If those fights ever happen, Stevenson likely still wins many of them. He just would not leave, feeling like he directed every second of the night.