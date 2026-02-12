Josh Taylor Questions Shakur Stevenson’s Resistance Under Pressure

The win added another former lineal champion to Stevenson’s resume and reinforced his reputation as one of the sport’s most disciplined technicians.

Taylor, who lost a decision to Lopez in June 2023 during his junior welterweight title reign, said Stevenson’s victory did not surprise him.

“I thought it was very good, I knew it was gonna happen because of my experience with Teo myself,” Taylor told The Ring. “He was very good; he stood in the pocket and used his defense and patient boxing. He was very sharp with the counters; he was stepping to him, he wasn’t moving around too much, and created angles. It was good to watch.”

While praising Stevenson’s control and composure, Taylor pointed to what he sees as an unanswered question.

“We’re still to find someone who is to properly take him into the trenches and make him think and adjust mid-fight,” Taylor said. “I’ve not seen much out there to challenge him. I can’t see anyone beating him around that weight class.”

The emphasis is not on skill but on resistance. Stevenson has largely dictated distance and pace in recent fights, rarely being dragged into prolonged exchanges or forced into visible tactical changes after adversity.

What Changes at 147

Taylor suggested sterner physical tests could await at welterweight, mentioning Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia as possible future opponents if Stevenson moves up.

For now, Taylor’s assessment is clear: Stevenson looks in control at his current weight. The open question is what happens when an opponent can disrupt that control and keep him there.