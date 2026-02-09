Rehydration No Longer Blocks The Fight

The reason is simple. Stevenson had made it clear that any move up to welterweight for a marquee fight would require safeguards. Against bigger names like Ryan Garcia or Conor Benn at 147, he wanted a rehydration clause to level the terms. A fight at junior welterweight removes that issue entirely. Garcia’s camp now says that’s the preference.

Henry Garcia, speaking on a boxing podcast, suggested his son would rather return to 140 pounds to face Stevenson than chase a welterweight rematch with Devin Haney. Stevenson didn’t push back on the logistics or ask for conditions. He acknowledged the opening.

That’s a meaningful change in tone. Instead of Stevenson adjusting his stance to pursue a big name, the conversation shifts toward Garcia making the adjustment instead. At 140, Stevenson doesn’t need protection. He just needs commitment.

None of this guarantees the fight happens. Garcia still has business at welterweight, starting with Mario Barrios, and other options could pull him in different directions. But the negotiation barrier that once complicated Stevenson’s interest is no longer the issue.

For Stevenson, that matters more than titles or rankings. If Garcia is serious about coming down without clauses, the conversation becomes simple. Either the fight is wanted, or it isn’t.

At that point, there are no conditions left to argue over, only intent, and which side is willing to move first. For once, the negotiation talk sounds less technical and more direct, which is usually when boxing decisions start happening.