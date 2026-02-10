The Jab and the Exit

That sequence has shown up before. Garcia relied on the same jab and pull pattern in his fight with Gervonta Davis, where a straight counter found him as he exited upright. The speed was there. The recovery wasn’t. Bradley’s point is that the habit hasn’t changed much since.

Garcia often counts on his quickness to erase the danger. “Most of the time he’ll flick the jab out there, and then he looks to get out of range quickly,” Bradley said. “That’s usually his M.O.” The reset happens fast, but it happens the same way almost every time.

That sequence plays directly into Barrios’ right hand, which is his most dependable punch.

Bradley identified it early as the shot that could change the fight. “The punch for Barrios is the right hand,” he said, noting that Garcia’s tendency to pull straight back creates a clean window for it to land.

Bradley described Garcia’s style as visually sharp but mechanically repetitive. “There’s not a whole lot of nuance to his game,” he said. “He’s just really special at the hand speed and catching you with the left hook.” Outside of that, Bradley noted, Ryan Garcia prefers to flash combinations and reset rather than stay in range and put punches together.

The danger for Barrios comes if he mistakes that opening for a cue to rush. Bradley warned that aggression can flip the risk the wrong way. “If Barrios decides to get aggressive, that’s when things can get real dangerous for him,” he said, pointing to Garcia’s ability to step back and counter with the left hook.

Patience vs. Pressure

But if Barrios stays patient, the right hand is not just a scoring punch. It is the kind of shot that can change the direction of the fight quickly, especially against a fighter who exits tall and exposed.

Barrios does not need sustained offense to use the opening. The right hand lines up naturally with Garcia’s habit of pulling straight back.

The outcome may hinge on speed or power, but the opening Bradley kept returning to was simple. Garcia’s jab starts the exchange. The way he leaves afterward decides whether it ends safely or suddenly.