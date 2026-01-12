Ryan Garcia to Challenge Mario Barrios for WBC Title

Barrios enters the defence after two straight twelve round draws. In July, he fought Manny Pacquiao to a majority draw in a bout many felt the veteran won. In his previous fight, Barrios was dropped and held to a split draw by Abel Ramos. Those performances have shaped the view of Barrios as a champion who can be pressured and outworked.

That perception explains why Garcia has landed here. After losing badly to Rolando Romero, Garcia needed a route back that did not involve another heavy puncher or a rising contender. Barrios offers a title opportunity without the sense of inevitability that surrounds other names at welterweight.

Still, the fight carries real risk.

Garcia struggled badly against Romero. His balance was off, his defence was loose, and the fight slipped away early. It raised questions about his form and confidence that will not disappear just because the opponent holds a belt many see as vulnerable. Barrios may not dominate fights, but he is experienced, durable, and comfortable going twelve rounds. He has stayed composed on difficult nights before.

Barrios became full WBC champion after Terence Crawford left the division, having first won the interim belt with a decision over Fabian Maidana. His best win came against Yordenis Ugas in 2023, and his only defeats are to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman. He has shared the ring with elite fighters and understands how to survive momentum swings.

For Garcia, this is a gamble disguised as an opportunity. The belt is there. The champion has shown cracks. But if Garcia is still the fighter who struggled so badly last time out, even the most reachable title at welterweight may be too far away.