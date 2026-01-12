Salita told Sky Sports he wants to open talks for Moore to face Fury. He pointed to Moore’s current USBA belt and said Moore is coming off three straight wins over previously unbeaten opponents. Salita also described Moore as a big heavyweight who is still improving.

Moore has 19 wins with 10 stoppages and one defeat.

Fury has also discussed a weight target for his return and has shared footage from training, including a road run and strength work outdoors. In one post, Fury described the work behind camp as “hard graft” that happens away from the spotlight.

There is no confirmed agreement for Fury to fight Moore, and there are no official details yet on timing, location, or a broadcast plan.

My judgement is that this looks like a public pitch from a promoter, not a locked fight.